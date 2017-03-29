“Love Letters” @ One of Us Productions, 441 Hwy 101 North

One of Us Productions in Yachats will feature A.R.Gurney’s “Love Letters” from April 7 through April 23. Three different casts will rotate each weekend, offering audiences the opportunity to see this love story from different vantage points. From left are Dean Peterson, Johnni Prince, Bob Barrett, Janey Cutshall (stage manager), Greg Covell, Lorraine Barrett, and Barbara Covell. Seated is director Robbie Schoonover. For more information, call (541) 547-4121 or go to: https://www.facebook.com/One.of.Us.Productions/. Chris Graamans photo

Tickets are on sale for “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney! Purchase yours at Touchstone Gallery, Toad Hall, Ya-Hots Video Country Store, Chuck’s Waldport Video, or Crescent Moon Consignment. You can also buy at the door (box office opens half hour before show.) Ticket price: $12.

One of Us Productions presents a unique and imaginative theatre piece comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. As the actors read the letters aloud, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

Three pairs of actors will perform the roles of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner as follows:

Bob Barrett & Johnni Prince – April 7*, 14 & 22

Dean Peterson & Lorraine Fritz Barrett – April 8, 16 & 21

Greg Covell & Barbara Covell – April 9, 15 & 23

Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

*Yachats Youth and Family Activities Program will hold a special dinner theatre fundraiser on Friday, April 7. That evening’s performance is dinner theatre only.