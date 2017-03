11:35amDepoe Bay and North Lincoln Fire are racing to a report of a structure fire at 3930 No. Highway 101 next to the Thriftway. Employees are evacuating. Fire possibly in a coffee roasting area next door at Big Mountain Coffee.

11:48am

Depoe Bay Fire Command says they’ve got the situation handled. North Lincoln Fire can return to quarters. Depoe Bay crews are expected to clear after they determine that the fire is dead out.