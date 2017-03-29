Weather or Not: Last Storm?

Wednesday, Mar. 29th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, dry yesterday; rainy, breezy overnight, average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 57F/47F/40mph/0.41”

Depoe Bay: 56F/45F/39mph/0.42”

Newport: 55F/45F/44mph/0.35”

Waldport: 55F/46F/45mph/0.31”

Yachats: 57F/50F/40mph/0.35”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 800’

Visibility: 2.5 miles/Wind: S 23 mph G33/Altimeter: 30.00”

Forecast: Though we’re not out of the woods yet, this is possibly the final storm of any consequence for the season. It’ll still be wet at times and unsettled, but the end of March usually closes out the strongest winds and heaviest rain for the Winter. Precipitation totals today could reach an inch, southerly winds gust to near 40 mph and the mercury climbs to 55F. Showers tonight, moderate winds and a low of 45F. Tomorrow, showers likely in the morning, mostly cloudy in the afternoon, high of 50F. Outlook is for dry with some sunshine Friday, then a chance of rain/showers mixed with clearing periods Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures near normal throughout the week ahead.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, expect wet highways this morning, 35-40F, the snow level is well above the passes at 7,500 feet. NOTE: Oregon’s studded tire season ends this Friday, March 31st. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 30-35 knots gusting 40 this morning with rough seas 15 feet at 16 seconds. A Gale Warning remains in effect through 11:00am. Higher pressure will become established over the NE Pacific later tonight and Thursday, and will remain through Friday. There may be some borderline small craft advisory NW winds over the northern waters later tonight into Thursday morning. But otherwise, expect fairly benign conditions during this time. A weak front will move through local waters Saturday, which will briefly turn the winds southerly and may bring some gusts of 20-25 knots. Northerly winds return Sunday and Monday and may be gusty at times. Seas will remain in the 12-14 foot range through tonight. A long period westerly swell will combine with a significant southerly windwave component to produce chaotic seas. The seas will subside tonight and Thursday, dropping below 10 feet by around midnight, and then remain below 10 feet through the next several days. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, windy, surf 10-12 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/29 Wed 08:01 AM -0.33 L

03/29 Wed 02:21 PM 8.40 H

03/29 Wed 08:11 PM 0.54 L

03/30 Thu 02:31 AM 9.20 H

In Short: Rainy and windy, some drying, then showery and unsettled.