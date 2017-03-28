First time this year – Surfrider 2017 Beach Clean Up!

The first of the Surfrider 2017 beach cleanups will take place on April 1 from 10am to 1pm at the following locations: Otter Rock State Beach, Beverly State Beach, Agate Beach Wayside, Nye Beach, and Yaquina Bay State Park. A BBQ after the event starts at 1:00 at Yaquina Bay State Park.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill. In the spirit of the Beach Bill, everyone is invited to participate in collecting litter and marine debris. The Surfrider Foundation’s Newport Chapter in conjunction with SOLVE will provide supplies and crew leaders at the 5 mentioned locations. This is an opportunity to work locally on an important environmental issue (clean beaches) and have fun. The day will be family friendly, so bring the kids to the beach.

The Spring Cleanup will be followed by five more dates in the Newport Chapter Summer Beach Cleanup Series

· May 20, 12pm-3pm Ona Beach/Brian Booth State Park (Meeting in Ona Beach parking lot)

· June 17, 1pm-2pm Otter Rock N Roll Youth Surf Comp Beach Cleanup

· July 15, 10am-1pm South Beach Day Use Area – Sponsored by Local Ocean Dockside Grill and Fish Market

· August 19, 12pm-3pm Agate Beach Wayside – Sponsored by Bike Newport

· September 23, 10am-1pm Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup (5 locations: Yaquina Bay State Park, Nye Beach Turnaround, Agate Beach Wayside State Park, Beverly Beach State Park, Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl – BBQ to follow event at Yaquina Bay State Park

We would like to thank additional sponsors – Field Engineering – OC Eyecare – After the Morning Surf Lawn Service – Cutting Edge Canvas – Travis Electric – Surf Town Coffee Company

For more information on the beach cleanup series visit: