Nana’s Irish Pub to host April 5th “Dine Out for Samaritan House”

Nana’s Irish Pub will host the next “Dine Out for Samaritan House” on Wednesday, April 5th. The popular Nye Beach eatery will donate 20% of the day’s proceeds to help support Samaritan House, a shelter for homeless families with children. Nana’s has a strong history of community involvement and has supported Samaritan House and many community events and activities.

Located at the corner of 3rd and Coast Streets, Nana’s offers traditional Irish faire, such as potpies, fish and chips, bangers and mash and corn beef and cabbage along with soups, salads and sandwiches. Nana’s is open daily from 11am-11pm; children welcome until 10pm. Owner-operators Philomena O’Brien and Tara Coughlan opened the restaurant in 2008. Visit their website www.nanasirishpub.com to view the full menu and learn more about this unique local restaurant.

Samaritan House has been providing homeless families in Lincoln County with safe shelter and assistance in transitioning to self-sufficiency since 1988. Comprehensive case management and educational programming surround the residents with a supportive and sympathetic atmosphere where they can learn the necessary skills to be independent. For more information, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.