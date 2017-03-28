Newport City Council holding public forum on Anti-Aerial Pesticide Spraying

CITY OF NEWPORT TO HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING FOR COMMUNITY INPUT ON LINCOLN COUNTY MEASURE 21-177 WHICH WOULD BAN THE AERIAL SPRAYING OF PESTICIDES.

The Newport City Council will hold a public hearing for community input on Lincoln County Measure 21-177 which would ban the aerial spraying of pesticides. The public hearing will be held on April 3rd, at 6:00 P.M., in the City Council Chambers of the Newport City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport.

The public is encouraged to attend the public hearing on April 3rd to provide comments on Lincoln County Measure 21-177. Written comments may be submitted to the City Recorder, via e-mail, at publiccomment@newportoregon.gov, or by mail, or dropped off to the City Recorder at City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365.

Written comments received by Monday, April 3rd, at 4:00 P.M., will be distributed to the City Council that evening.