Weather or Not: Green-up Time

Tuesday, Mar. 28th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, partial clearing yesterday and overnight, average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/47F/24mph/0.26”

Depoe Bay: 52F/46F/29mph/0.10”

Newport: 52F/47F/25mph/0.13”

Waldport: 51F/46F/24mph/0.08”

Yachats: 51F/48F/26mph/0.13”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 3,800’, broken @ 4,600’, overcast @ 9,000’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: S 9 mph/Altimeter: 30.35”

Forecast: Despite the lack of sunshine, the plants seem to know it’s Spring and green-up has begun in earnest; early flowers, buds, leaves and lawns are thumbing their noses at the weather. You won’t be able to do that, however, as we remain locked in a moist flow off the Pacific and will continue to have dry days interspersed with wet periods. Showers ending today, moderate winds and a high around 55F. Rainy and breezy conditions return tonight and tomorrow, 1-2 inches of rainfall possible, southerly winds gusting up to 40 mph, low of 50F overnight and a high in the low-50s. Outlook is for a 50-50 chance of showers Thursday, dry and partly sunny Friday, then a chance of showers Saturday through Monday. Look for temperatures near seasonal with highs of 50-55F and lows about 45F through the weekend.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are damp to dry, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, expect snow flurries and spots of ice on the highways this morning, 30-32F, the snow level is below the passes at 3,500 feet, carry chains or traction tires. NOTE: Oregon’s studded tire season ends this Friday, March 31st. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 15-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with seas 10-11 feet at 12 seconds. Small Craft Advisories for winds and hazardous seas are in effect through this evening. A Gale Watch is in effect from this evening through tomorrow morning. The forecast models continue to indicate that a low will strengthen winds, with gusts to 35 knots possible tonight. The cold front will move onshore during the day Wednesday, winds will turn westerly and subside behind the front. High pressure will build in Thursday and remain through at least the first half of the weekend. This will bring a period of benign weather with northerly winds over local waters. Seas will remain 13-15 feet through Wednesday. Expect an 11-12 second swell set and a longer-period 17-18 second swell train through today. Then the longer period swell will take over Wednesday. Seas drop below 10 feet Thursday and remain low through the next few days. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers ending, cloudy, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/28 Tue 07:17 AM 0.21 L

03/28 Tue 01:33 PM 8.53 H

03/28 Tue 07:31 PM 0.14 L

03/29 Wed 01:53 AM 9.01 H

In Short: Brief drying, rainy and windy, continued unsettled.