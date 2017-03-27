Traffic Crash on Cape Foulweather

11:10pm

Report of a bad traffic crash on Highway 101 atop Cape Foulweather at milepost 131. Law enforcement on scene says there is entrapment and that fire-rescue extrication may be necessary. Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue is enroute lights and sirens.

11:15pm

Further information from the scene indicates that injuries appear to be minor. They just need help getting them out of their vehicles.

11:22pm

One vehicle in the ditch. One northbound lane is blocked by emergency vehicles.