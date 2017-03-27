Learning to eat cancer resistant foods…

That’s My Farmer food presentation coming to Lincoln County

The Samaritan Cancer Resource Centers are offering a special FREE 90-minute edition of the “That’s My Farmer” program Wednesday, April 19, in Lincoln City and Newport.

Each seminar will combine nutrition education and a cooking lesson geared to cancer survivors and patients. Participants will learn how to prepare nutritious and delicious meals and be given ingredients to take home. Each participant may bring a guest.

The Lincoln City seminar will begin at 11 a.m. in the Health Professions Education Center, 3011 NE 28th St. The Newport seminar will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St.

There is no cost to attend. Registration is requested by calling the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center in Corvallis at 541-768-2171 or emailing CancerResourceCenter@samhealth.org.