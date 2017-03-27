Newport: Rollover accident on Highway 20, two miles east of Newport

1:24pm

Report of a rollover accident on Highway 20 about two miles east of Newport. Emergency responders are enroute.

1:25pm

Reports say there’s one adult and two children in the car. No confirmed injuries. One caller said no injuries…another said there are injuries. Fire-Rescue is enroute full lights and sirens. Watch for emergency vehicles. Caution in the area.

1:32pm

Reports from the scene say the vehicle is on its top and is blocking the westbound lane.

1:35pm

All occupants are out of the vehicle.