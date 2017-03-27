Newport: Rollover accident on Highway 20, two miles east of Newport

Mar 272017
1:24pm
Report of a rollover accident on Highway 20 about two miles east of Newport. Emergency responders are enroute.
1:25pm
Reports say there’s one adult and two children in the car. No confirmed injuries. One caller said no injuries…another said there are injuries. Fire-Rescue is enroute full lights and sirens. Watch for emergency vehicles. Caution in the area.
1:32pm
Reports from the scene say the vehicle is on its top and is blocking the westbound lane.
1:35pm
All occupants are out of the vehicle.
