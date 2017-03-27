Logan Kitzhaber sentenced to a week in jail, fine and prescription drug rehab

19 year old Logan Kitzhaber, son of former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber, was sentenced today in Lincoln County Circuit Court to 7 days in jail, a $2,500 fine and ordered to maintain a drug rehabilitation program he’s already enrolled in. He was also put on 5 years probation

Young Kitzhaber also surrendered his driver’s license to the court. Kitzhaber was DUI prescription drugs when his vehicle crossed over the center line on Highway 101 last summer, in north Lincoln City, injuring an older couple in an R/V. It was the first vacation they’d been on in years. The husband suffered complications from the wreck and has been confined to a wheel chair ever since.