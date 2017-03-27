Weather or Not: Yin and Yang

Monday, Mar. 27th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rainy and windy yesterday, showers overnight, below average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 52F/44F/31mph/0.42”

Depoe Bay: 50F/43F/41mph/0.39”

Newport: 50F/43F/39mph/0.55”

Waldport: 50F/43F/36mph/0.48”

Yachats: 52F/45F/34mph/0.46”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 2,000’ & 3,300’, overcast @ 3,900’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: WSW 9 mph G17/Altimeter: 30.10”

Forecast: As if Chinese philosophers were predicting the weather, the yin and yang of dry and wet conditions will continue throughout Spring Break this week. Showers, possible thunderstorms and sunbreaks are on tap today, moderate winds and a high of 50F. A slight chance of showers lingers tonight and tomorrow, low of 45F, high 50-55F. Outlook is for the next storm system to arrive Tuesday night and last into Wednesday with an inch or better of rain and gusty sou’westers, showers likely Thursday, dry and partly sunny Friday, then a chance of rain/showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures slowly rising to near average as highs reach 50-55F and lows dip to 45F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps near 40F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 40-45F. For the Cascades, expect areas of packed snow and slush on the highways this morning, 30-32F, the snow level is below the passes at 3,500 feet, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 2-5 inches of snow today, carry chains or traction tires. NOTE: Oregon’s studded tire season ends this Friday, March 31st. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are westerly 5-15 knots gusting 20 this morning with seas 8-9 feet at 9 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through tomorrow afternoon. A larger westerly swell will be arriving today. Seas will rise back above 10 feet later this morning, and are expected to reach 12-14 feet tonight, remain above 10 feet for the next few days, then should finally drop below 10 feet Thursday through the weekend. A frontal boundary will sag south into local waters on Tuesday, bringing southerly winds gusting 25-30 knots. A low forming along the front will approach from the southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will strengthen the wind field and may bring some gale force gusts. The low is modeled to move onshore over Vancouver Island Wednesday afternoon. Then high pressure will begin to build over the NE Pacific, bringing a period of benign conditions with northerly winds Thursday and Friday. There is some uncertainty going into next weekend, but it looks likely that the high will persist. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 6-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/27 Mon 06:34 AM 0.92 L

03/27 Mon 12:45 PM 8.47 H

03/27 Mon 06:53 PM -0.06 L

03/28 Tue 01:17 AM 8.67 H

In Short: Showers, brief drying at times, continued unsettled.