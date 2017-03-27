Riva Beside Me – Friday Opening Night!



“RIVA BESIDE ME” Opening night is this coming Friday!

“Riva Beside Me,” based on the novel by Newport’s Carla Perry, is opening this weekend at the Performing Arts Center, 777 West Olive Street in Newport. It features five of our local high school students and three adults performing on the Alice Silverman stage in this mature drama about hidden lives, determination, and endurance. It’s also a teenage love story that takes place in New York City in the 1960s.

The main character, Riva Sarno, is so detached that she’s fractured. Her path is grueling, but the play ends wonderfully, like a twisted Cinderella story. Riva is empowered, unified, and voiced. The risks she takes to overcome the odds will likely trigger secrets, hidden fears, and painful memories in the audience, but they, too, will emerge from the theater spent, but delighted.

The stage play was written by the team of Carla Perry, Sarah Gayle, KE Edmisten, Marc Maislen, and Mary Eastman, and produced by New Visions Arts. The cast includes Quitze Rose-Pilling, Drake Simon, Cassie Beal, Leo Johns, and Grace Burns as the teenagers, plus CJ McCarty and Ram Papish as Riva’s parents, and Pete Theodore as The Other. Mary Eastman directs.

“Riva Beside Me” will run for two weekends, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 31: 7 p.m. OPENING NIGHT

Saturday, April 1: 2 p.m. Matinee & 7 p.m. Evening Show

Sunday, April 2: 2 p.m. Matinee

and

Friday, April 7: 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8: 2 p.m. Matinee & 7 p.m. Evening Show

Sunday, April 9: 2 p.m. Matinee. CLOSING SHOW

Tickets are $18 / $16 for students and available at the Performing Arts Center box office.

http://www.coastarts.org/events/2017/04/riva-beside-me/

Or call 541-265-2787.

A limited number of complimentary student tickets are available at the box office free to area high school students to help increase access for teenagers interested in live theatre. Reservations for these special tickets must be made in person at the Performing Arts Center box office, or by calling 541-265-2787. There is a limit of two free tickets per student.

For additional information contact New Visions Arts, 541-635-0030; or newvisionsarts@gmail.com.