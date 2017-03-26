WILLAMETTE WRITERS HOSTS PERSONAL ESSAY WORKSHOP

Karen Karbo, author of multiple award-winning novels, memoirs and works of non-fiction, will discuss the art of the personal essay at the April 9 meeting of Willamette Writers Coast Chapter. The meeting begins at 2pm and ends at 4pm, at the Newport Library.

Of the personal essay, Karbo says, “The stranger the times, the more the personal essay shines. Not to be confused with the sleep aid we learned to crank out in 6th grade, nor the over-written plea included in our college application, the best personal essay is passionate, eccentric, provocative, and about one inch from coming off the rails. Which makes them a blast to write.”

Karbo urges writers to come to the free workshop with ideas and leave with a better sense of their voice, true subjects, point of view, and power.

Her best-selling “Kick-Ass Women” series includes Julia Child Rules: Lessons on Savoring Life, How Georgia Became O’Keeffe: Lessons on the Art of Living, The Gospel According to Coco Chanel: Life Lessons from the World’s Most Elegant Woman, and How to Hepburn: Lessons on Living from Kate the Great.



Karbo’s novels include Trespassers Welcome Here, The Diamond Lane and Motherhood Made a Man Out of Me. Her 2004 memoir, The Stuff of Life, about the last year she spent with her father before his death, was a New York Times Notable Book, a People Magazine Critics’ Choice, a Books for a Better Life Award finalist, and a winner of the Oregon Book Award for Creative Non-fiction.

Her short stories, essays, articles and reviews have appeared in Elle, Vogue, Esquire, Outside, the New York Times, salon.com, The Nervous Breakdown.com and other magazines.

A Portland resident, she was one of 24 authors selected for the inaugural Amtrak Residency. Her next book, In Praise of Difficult Women, is forthcoming in 2018.

Willamette Writers is the largest writers’ organization in Oregon and one of the largest writers’ organizations in the United States. The organization’s goal is to provide and encourage a creative environment and support system for current and aspiring writers. Since its beginning in 1965, Willamette Writers has provided meeting places for the exchange of ideas and information and has initiated programs designed to help writers increase skills related to the craft of writing. For more information, visit http://willamettewriters.com/coast/or Willamette Writers Coast Chapter’s Facebook page.

Willamette Writers thanks the Sylvia Beach Hotel, Hallmark Hotel, and Elizabeth Street Inn for donating lodging for their authors and the Newport Public Library for providing a monthly meeting space.

For more information, visit www.willamettewriters.org/coast.