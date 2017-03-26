14 year old crushed by beach log near Bandon

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded Saturday to South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon, where a log had rolled on top of a juvenile. Upon emergency crews arriving on scene, they discovered the juvenile female that had sustained life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that a 14-year-old juvenile from Eugene was playing on a log, in the heavy receding tide, when the log rolled on top of her. Witnesses were able to remove the victim from underneath the log after several attempts. Despite the efforts of a responding Bandon Police officer, who administered CPR and the paramedics who performed life saving measures, the victim succumbed to her injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at South Coos Hospital.

The ocean is strong enough to pick up even the biggest log and roll it down on top of you. Some logs may look small, but even the tiny ones can be waterlogged and weigh tons.

Word to the wise and still living: If you see a log in the surf or on wet sand stay away from it.