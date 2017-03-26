Weather or Not: Earmarks of Winter

Sunday, Mar. 26th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mixed sky, showers, breezy yesterday, rain overnight, cool temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/44F/19mph/0.22”

Depoe Bay: 53F/43F/23mph/0.21”

Newport: 52F/43F/16mph/0.26”

Waldport: 52F/42F/31mph/0.28”

Yachats: 51F/45F/21mph/0.30”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 3,700’, broken @ 5,500’, overcast @ 6,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ESE 11 mph G16/Altimeter: 29.83”

Forecast: Spring is having a darned difficult time getting started. Today’s predictions still have all the earmarks of Winter with advisory level snow in the Cascades, a Gale Warning along the Central Coast and continued cooler than normal temperatures. Rainy and breezy conditions are expected here through the day; up to a half inch of precipitation, southerly winds gusting 40-45 mph and a high of 50F this afternoon. Showers and possible thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow, low 45F, high 50F. Outlook is for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, showers Thursday, partly sunny Friday, then right back to a chance of rain Saturday. The thermometer remains a bit below seasonal all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps near 40F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 40-45F. For the Cascades, expect areas of packed snow, slush and spots of ice on the highways this morning, 30-32F, the snow level is below the passes at 3,500-4,000 feet, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow today, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is wet highways at the lower elevations including the Coast Range; snow in the Cascades with an additional 3-6 inches accumulation in the passes tonight.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSE 10-20 knots gusting 30 this morning with rough seas 9-10 feet at 9 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect from 11:00am this morning through this afternoon. There will be a lull in the weather later tonight and Monday as weak high pressure builds over local waters. However, a longer period westerly swell will arrive Monday night, pushing seas into the teens. Then another low pressure system will affect the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring a period of winds gusting 25-30 knots, with potential for some low-end gales Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Higher pressure is then expected for Thursday and Friday, ushering in a period of more benign conditions. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rainy and windy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/26 Sun 05:50 AM 1.71 L

03/26 Sun 11:58 AM 8.25 H

03/26 Sun 06:14 PM -0.05 L

03/27 Mon 12:41 AM 8.22 H

In Short: Rainy and windy, then continued wet and unsettled.