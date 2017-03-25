Weather or Not: A Troughy Pattern

Saturday, Mar. 25th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, breezy, cloudy yesterday and overnight, cool temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 53F/46F/37mph/0.49”

Depoe Bay: 52F/44F/36mph/0.31”

Newport: 52F/44F/39mph/0.37”

Waldport: 52F/44F/35mph/0.13”

Yachats: 52F/47F/38mph/0.16”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 2,500’ & 3,200’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSE 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.18”

Forecast: Our weather is expected to be governed by a ‘troughy’ pattern (National Weather Service speak for a dominant trough of low pressure over the area) during the week ahead. Albeit showers should be ending for a brief dry break through this afternoon, increasing clouds from the next front will be arriving overnight. High today about 50F, low tonight 45F. The trough then provides a greased slide for another storm system to come barreling in tomorrow packing southerlies gusting to 35 mph and a half inch of rain, high 50F or so. Outlook is for showers Monday, rain Tuesday and Wednesday, a chance of showers Thursday, and then a chance of rain with some sunbreaks on Friday. Mercury readings continue a little below normal for late March with highs in the low-50s and lows of 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps near 40F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 40F. For the Cascades, expect areas of packed snow, slush and spots of ice on the highways this morning, 30-32F, the snow level is below the passes at 3,500 feet, 1-2 inches of snow today.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is wet highways at the lower elevations including the Coast Range; snow in the Cascades with 4-8 inches accumulation possible in the passes through Sunday night, the snow level around 4,000 feet, carry chains or traction tires.

An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WSW 5-10 knots gusting 15 this morning with square seas 9 feet at 9 seconds. A Gale Watch is in effect from tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. The forecast models continue to show a period of solid gale force winds Sunday morning and early afternoon. The main impacts look to be over the outer waters, but will extend somewhat into the nearshore zones as well. Seas will also likely build back into the mid-teens Sunday, and will be dominated by southerly wind waves and fresh swell. There will be a lull in the winds Sunday night and Monday, but another front is expected to impact the waters on Tuesday into Wednesday. There is some disagreement with the track and timing on this system, but it looks likely that it will result in some small craft advisory winds. A longer period westerly swell is modeled to arrive Monday night into Tuesday, which would push seas back above 10 feet. The additional wind wave energy from the frontal system could bring seas back into the mid-teens. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers ending, sunbreaks, surf 6-10 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/25 Sat 11:09 AM 7.92 H

03/25 Sat 05:35 PM 0.14 L

03/26 Sun 12:05 AM 7.71 H

03/26 Sun 05:50 AM 1.71 L

In Short: Showers, mixed sky, rainy and windy, then continued wet.