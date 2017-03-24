It’s Spring Break – Don’t make it your last…

During this 2017 Spring Break period, 03/24/2017 through 04/09/2017, Newport Police Officers will be focusing traffic enforcement efforts on Distracted Driving-related offenses. Distracted Driving has been identified as one of the “Fatal Five” contributing factors to loss of life in a motor vehicle crash. This traffic safety campaign is an effort to reduce motor vehicle crashes that can result in property damage, injury, and loss of life. We are paying special attention to distracted driving during this time period when there is heavy congestion on our local roadways.

The National Traffic Highway Safety Institute reports that 3,179 people were killed, and 431,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2014. Ten percent of all drivers 15 to 19 years of age involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crashes. This age group exhibits the largest proportion of drivers distracted at the time of the crashes.

For more information please visit our website at: http://newportoregon.gov/dept/npd/ or https://www.distraction.gov/. The Newport Police Tip line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856.