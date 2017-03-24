Weather or Not: Broken Spring

Friday, Mar. 24th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy early, afternoon rain yesterday, more rain, breezy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/45F/35mph/0.40”

Depoe Bay: 54F/42F/32mph/0.43”

Newport: 52F/41F/36mph/0.52”

Waldport: 52F/41F/35mph/0.61”

Yachats: 55F/43F/32mph/0.75”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,700’, broken @ 4,800’, overcast @ 5,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: S 8 mph/Altimeter: 29.85”

Forecast: While historically we start seeing some longer stretches of dry weather by now, it looks like Spring Break this year is gonna be a soggy one. Showers continue with a chance of thunderstorms today and tonight, high 55F, lo 45F. Tomorrow, there’s a 50-50 chance of showers, mainly in the morning, cooler as the mercury stops at 50F. Outlook is for rain Sunday, showers Monday, rain Tuesday and Wednesday, and showers Thursday. Temps remain just below average with highs of 50F and lows of 45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, expect areas of slush on the highways this morning, 30-35F, the snow level is near the passes at 5,000 feet, lowering to 4,000 feet this afternoon, 3-6 inches of snow possible, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is wet highways at the lower elevations including the Coast Range; snow showers in the Cascades with several inches of snow in the passes through Sunday night.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 10-15 knots gusting 20 this morning with seas 13 feet at 12 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this evening. Weak high pressure will slowly push into local waters tonight and Saturday, which will bring a gradual decline in winds. This will in turn eventually allow seas to subside a few more feet. However, any break in the winds and seas will be relatively short-lived this weekend as another front will push eastward and likely bring more gale force winds Sunday. Seas should climb back into the teens as a result. A weaker frontal storm system appears on tap for Tuesday, and the weather looks to remain relatively active for much of next week. It should be noted there will be several sizable swells coming from different directions with various dominant periods so the sea state will be a bit chaotic. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/24 Fri 10:16 AM 7.53 H

03/24 Fri 04:54 PM 0.48 L

03/24 Fri 11:29 PM 7.18 H

03/25 Sat 05:06 AM 2.51 L

In Short: Showers, then continued wet and unsettled.