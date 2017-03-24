Opinion on Anti Aerial Pesticide ballot issue – Vote YES on Measure 21-177

This letter to the editor does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the management of NewsLincolnCounty.com. The opinions expressed herein reflect strictly the opinion(s) of the submitter:

From Michael Guerriero, Yachats

Editor:

In a letter published February 15, the Lincoln County Small Woodlands Association cited protections in current law against pesticide drift, but failed to acknowledge that the forest communities of Triangle Lake, Rockaway Beach, Gold Beach, and others have suffered from pesticide drift resulting from aerial spraying. Aerial spraying is difficult to control and often has unintended consequences on people, wildlife, and water supplies. When there are economically reasonable and healthier alternatives for replanting, why choose to use the most hazardous and expensive method?

The Small Woodlands Association went on to say that manual release of brush (hand cutting) is “dangerous on steep slopes and financially ruinous”. One may ask, how dangerous is it for the timber crews who worked the same slopes? If they are capable of working on the steepest slopes without injury while cutting down trees, clearly they are also capable of planting and clearing those same slopes by hand. Manual release of brush would eliminate the possibility of overspray and keep pesticide residues out of the downstream watersheds on which we all rely.

Scientific research indicates that manual release of brush may also result in a more productive forest. Results of a large-scale experiment, replicated on four areas in the Coast Ranges of Oregon, indicated that, after 6 years, total height, stem diameter, and crown radius of Douglas-fir were greater in areas with a single manual release of brush (hand cutting) than in areas released with glyphosate or fosamine herbicide or a combination manual plus fosamine treatment. The study shows that the single manual release “also represented the best economic return”. (USDA Forest Service, PNW-RP-500 September 1999)

Forest practices and pesticide regulations in our state must change as a result of clear evidence of harmful effects. While, as they stated in their letter, “local foresters have maintained these forests for generations”, they have yet to resolve the major issues of adequate stream protections and changes in communities adjacent to their lands. For many years, attempts at revising our state’s forestry regulation have failed, largely due to corporate influence and resistance. With ballot measure 21-177, our Oregon communities are stepping up with a ban on aerial spraying to help assure our constitutional right to peace, safety, and happiness.

For the complete text of the ordinance which proposes to ban aerial spraying of pesticides in Lincoln County, see http://www.yes-on-21-177.org. Please vote yes on 21-177.

Michael Guerriero

3019 N. E. East Line Rd.

Yachats OR 97498

541 547-5024

www.mikegart.com