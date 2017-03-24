Otis Man Arrested for Disturbance Involving Firearms – woman blasted with shotgun round debris..

Otis ManFriday afternoon Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to No. Panther Creek in Otis on a report of a disturbance with shot fired and a woman splattered with mud and debris from a shotgun round fired into the ground near her.

Upon arrival Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies learned that a woman was looking for a friend’s address in the area and encountered a vehicle parked in the roadway. When she stepped out of her vehicle deputies saty she was accosted by Richard Slebioda, age 68, of Otis. Slebioda was armed with a shotgun and was agitated about her wanting to use the roadway and would not let her pass. Slebioda discharged a shotgun into the ground near her resulting in debris from the ground hitting her. The woman retreated back into her vehicle where Slebioda menaced the woman with a handgun. The woman left the area on foot. She was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Slebioda was later located by deputies and was taken into custody without incident and the firearms were seized. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, and Recklessly Endangering with a total bail of $80,000.00