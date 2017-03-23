

Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean’s Final Concert of the Spring Season is this Weekend!

The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean’s upcoming performances are rated R for Romantic, with suggestive elements of wildness, drama, and fantasy. The concerts will also feature a guest artist on piano, one of the finest and most acclaimed pianists of his generation. Indeed, the list of prizes won by Alexander Schimpf is nothing short of astonishing. He won the German Music Competition (2008), the International Beethoven Competition in Vienna (2009), the Cleveland International Piano Competion (2011). And his fame continues to grow worldwide.

Schimpf has performed in recital and as a soloist with orchestras all across Europe, South America, and the USA, from Berlin’s Konzerthaus to New York’s Carnegie Hall. On the Oregon coast, fans of classical music should count themselves very lucky that this rapidly rising star will bring his prodigious skills at the piano to the Alice Silverman Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Newport.

Conducted by maestro Adam Flatt, the Newport Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concerts can be enjoyed on Saturday at 7:30 in the evening, and Sunday, for a matinee at 2:00. Ticket-holders may come early on Saturday evening to hear a pre-concert lecture by Adam Flatt at 6:45. The Sunday afternoon concert will include informal introductions before each piece.

As a special treat, to celebrate the Newport Symphony Orchestra’s final concerts of the 2016-17 season, all guests are invited to stay after each performance for a “Wine Down” reception hosted by Flying

Dutchman Winery. Wine, non alcoholic drinks and food will be served in the newly remodeled Performing Arts Center lobby.

Music for the concerts will include works by Mendelssohn, Schumann, Liszt, and Berlioz, four of the towering giants of the Romantic generation of composers. Beginning in the world of magic and fairies with Mendelssohn’s Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream, the program will culminate with Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, a psychadelic musical trip filled with wild, dramatic beauty. In between, listeners will delight to hear guest soloist Alexander Schimpf and his dazzling, virtuosic playing on the piano.

Presenting sponsor for the Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean is Georgia-Pacific.