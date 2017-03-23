More thoughts on the anti-pesticide spray initiative on the May ballot

The views expressed in this letter does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of NewsLincolnCounty.com

Juergen Eckstein

An article in a local newspaper describes correctly the position the Commissioners of Lincoln County have taken towards Measure 21-177. How disappointing! They conveniently have repeated the argumentation of the opponents, which are motivated by maximizing profits. Not one word about the real problem.

The Commissioners have stated ”As elected leaders of Lincoln County we have the duty to look out for the people we represent. We acknowledge concerns within our community about the application of aerial pesticides”

These concerns have been voiced for over 30 years and nothing has been done. If the commissioners would have looked into it they would have found out that the word “concerns” actually belittles the vast number of reports of horrific health problems people suffer by being spayed on from the air. Reports have been systematically denied over the years by the chemical and logging industry with the argument ‘lack of scientific proof’.

There is none on either side. For individuals and families, most of the victims, it is impossible to scientifically prove their case due to lack of funds and missing information on what is being sprayed and where and when. For the opposing group it is financially possible to fund comprehensive studies that prove that NO harm is done by their pesticides, but no such studies have been published. What remains is that the spraying of pesticides on helpless residents will continue.

On the other hand there are long elaborations on “direct actions,” implying violence and playing on voters’ emotions. The possibility of direct action is actually greater if nothing is done to stop the problem.

If Measure 21-177 is passed there is no need for direct action, we have an ordinance. This is why Citizens for a Healthy County started the initiative as the most peaceful, legal and non-violent way to stop these practices.

