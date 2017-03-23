Governor Brown gets into thick of things over health care, in Washington DC.

Amidst the whirling legislative tornado called the successor to Obamacare, Governor Kate Brown met with Health and Human Services Secretary Tim Price, trying to work out a way forward on a medical care bill that has a chance of being passed and signed by the President Trump.

Brown struck a conciliatory tone with Price, saying that medical care must work for Oregonians, as well as for all Americans.

Here’s her news release:

Governor Kate Brown Calls for Health Care Plan that Moves Oregon Forward

(Washington, D.C.) — Governor Kate Brown today met with several officials in Washington D.C. to urge that any changes to health care maintain insurance, jobs, and improve access to affordable care to all Oregonians. Governor Brown met with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Medicaid and Medicare Administrator Seema Verma, Senator Jeff Merkley, Representative Peter Defazio, Representative Greg Walden, Representative Kurt Schrader, and Representative Suzanne Bonamici.

“While there’s been uncertainty throughout the day about whether Congress would pass a bill (and it didn’t), let’s not forget about the uncertainty this is creating for hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who are worried about whether they’ll continue to have health care,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I found common ground with Secretary Price on the flexibility Oregon needs to build on our health care system. But, flexibility is useless without adequate resources.

“While the American Health Care Act is the wrong direction, there are other bipartisan solutions we could work on together. I look forward to helping shape the future of health care, not being subject to mandates from Washington D.C.”