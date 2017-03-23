Weather or Not: Trending Now

Thursday, Mar. 23rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, mixed sky, breezy yesterday, broken overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/44F/25mph/0.23”

Depoe Bay: 51F/42F/34mph/0.03”

Newport: 50F/39F/22mph/0.09”

Waldport: 50F/41F/23mph/0.15”

Yachats: 50F/42F/26mph/0.07”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ESE 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.10”

Forecast: The trend continues with front after front, and short showery breaks between them through next week. Rain developing again this afternoon, maybe a quarter inch, breezy and a high about 55F. Windy tonight as sou’westers gust near 50 mph, a half inch of rain falls and the low temp settles at 45F. Showers and possible thunderstorms tomorrow, another quarter to half inch of precipitation, and cooler with a high of 50F. Outlook is for a chance of showers Saturday, rain Sunday, then a chance of rain/showers Monday through Wednesday. The thermometer stays just below seasonal throughout the extended period.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet with spots of ice, temps in the low-30s. Willamette Valley roads are mainly dry, thermometer readings near 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 35F. For the Cascades, expect areas of packed snow and black ice on the highways this morning, 25-30F, the snow level is below the passes at 3,500 feet, 2-5 inches of snow possible tonight. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSE 10-15 knots gusting 20 this morning with seas 7 feet at 12 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect from 11:00am today into late tonight. A weak front will move into local waters tomorrow and will likely keep gusty 25 knot winds going with seas hovering around 10 feet. High pressure shifting over the area Saturday should finally produce a more substantial decrease in winds and a slight decrease in seas Saturday and Saturday night. However, yet another front appears likely to bring winds and high seas Sunday. At this point, gale force winds appear the most probable scenario, but it`s certainly far from guaranteed given the time between now and then. The weather pattern looks to remain active for much of next week with additional rounds of at least small craft advisory level wind gusts of 25-30 knots. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain developing, breezy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/23 Thu 09:18 AM 7.17 H

03/23 Thu 04:08 PM 0.89 L

03/23 Thu 10:50 PM 6.67 H

03/24 Fri 04:17 AM 3.24 L

In Short: Rain, windy, showers, then continued wet and breezy.