Port of Newport finally can move ahead with completion of International Terminal

After a lengthy time of negotiating with federal and state grant agencies, it appears that sufficient money has been raised to enable the Port of Newport to proceed with the completion of what is hoped will be a major economic engine for the port and the community – the International Terminal out the Bay Road, next to the big LNG tank.

In a report to the Newport City Council, city council liason to the port Dietmar Goebel, informed the council that the port has secured sufficient funding to finally move ahead. Roughly six million dollars in grants and loans are involved. They reportedly are: Two million dollars from the federal government, two million from state sources and two million from private investments. Teevin Brothers, which operate an export terminal at Warrenton, is the presumed main contract operator for the terminal.

The terminal’s funding hit a major snag recently when granting authorities were lobbied heavily by a wood processing firm to block the granting of funds for the International Terminal project because of their opposition to shipping raw logs to China and other Far East nations. They’d rather see American timber processed into American wood products for use here at home.

Port Manager Kevin Greenwood has told News Lincoln County that the port has been widening it’s scope of possible economic strategies in making the port available for Oregon agricultural products that could be more effectively and economically moved to major U.S. shipping ports via barges. Greenwood also indicated that shipping finished wood products to overseas markets is also potentially in the mix.