Woman shot, but only slightly wounded, at 1096 Panther Creek Road, off Highway 18

3:30pm
Woman shot at 1096 No. Panther Creek Road. Male has left in a dark green pickup. Shooting might have been accidental. Shotgun.
3:40pm
Female is said to be driving a camo pickup.
3:41pm
Woman was hit with shotgun richochet. into the dirt. Richochet pellets hit the victim. Victim, on the phone, is denying medical treatment.
3:42pm
Fire-Rescue are returning to base.
3:48pm
Shooter was last seen going up a gravel driveway at 1452 No. Panther Creek Road, and shutting the gate behind him.
3:49pm
Victim is up a gravel driveway near 1096 No. Panther Creek Road in a Camo colored pickup.
3:53pm
Female is not in her camo pickup. Officers are searching the area for her.
3:58pm
Officers say they they think they have the male located. Awaiting back-up before approaching.
4:00pm
Female located. She refuses to come down to the police command post. So officers are going to her.
4:40pm
Sounds like one person has been arrested.
