Woman shot, but only slightly wounded, at 1096 Panther Creek Road, off Highway 18

3:30pm

Woman shot at 1096 No. Panther Creek Road. Male has left in a dark green pickup. Shooting might have been accidental. Shotgun.

3:40pm

Female is said to be driving a camo pickup.

3:41pm

Woman was hit with shotgun richochet. into the dirt. Richochet pellets hit the victim. Victim, on the phone, is denying medical treatment.

3:42pm

Fire-Rescue are returning to base.

3:48pm

Shooter was last seen going up a gravel driveway at 1452 No. Panther Creek Road, and shutting the gate behind him.

3:49pm

Victim is up a gravel driveway near 1096 No. Panther Creek Road in a Camo colored pickup.

3:53pm

Female is not in her camo pickup. Officers are searching the area for her.

3:58pm

Officers say they they think they have the male located. Awaiting back-up before approaching.

4:00pm

Female located. She refuses to come down to the police command post. So officers are going to her.

4:40pm

Sounds like one person has been arrested.