WOODEN SHOE TULIP FESTIVAL

Are you ready to be dazzled by the brilliant colors of the tulips and daffodils at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm? From lily-flowered tulips to parrot tulips, visitors will see a flower in every hue.

The Wooden Shoe Tulip farm was started in 1950. The Iverson family began growing tulips in 1974, and in 1983 they started the Wooden Shoe Bulb Company which had a name change to Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in 2001.

The Newport Adventure Van will be on the road again headed to Woodburn, OR on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Be ready to take in all of the vibrant colors and stroll through 40 acres of stunning beauty, and distant mountains.

Plenty to see and do; daily wine tasting available from Wooden Shoe Vineyards, catch a bouncy ride on their famous cow trains through tulip fields, visit the designated you-pick area for fresh flowers, check out the Food Court provided by Mt Angel Sausage Company, visit the Tulip Market, and the Field Greenhouse Tent to pre-order bulbs for fall shipment, and the gift shop that offers merchandise for all to enjoy.

Please reserve your spot for this trip by stopping by the 60+ Activity Center located at 20 SE 2nd St, Newport, OR, or calling 541-265-9617. Your reservation will be secure upon payment. To see upcoming events, classes, presentations or trips, please visit: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.

Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. The cost for this trip is $20.00 per person and the van will be leaving Newport at 8:00 am and will be returning around 5:00 pm.