Bongo-Bingo at Lincoln City’s Eventuary



Bongo Bingo at the Eventuary

Tickets are on sale now for the North Lincoln County Historical Museum’s fourth annual Bongo Bingo “fun raiser”. Join us at the Eventuary to find out how bongos and bingo combine to create an unusual and highly enjoyable bingo experience. This event will take place on Sunday, April 2nd from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Tickets, available in advance, are $20 and include fifteen traditional bingo games as well as door prizes. Additional bingo game cards are available for $10 each. Winners will choose from a variety of prizes, including dinners at local restaurants and motel stays. Since this is the 30th Anniversary of the museum’s opening, we will also have special games with “30” themed prizes and 30th Anniversary buttons and pens.

Food and beverages are available for purchase at the Eventuary, located at 560 SW Fleet Avenue in the Delake district of Lincoln City, next to US Bank. Nearby parking is available at the bank, as well as at the Eventuary itself.

For advance ticket sales or more information, call 541-996-6614 or come by the museum at 4907 SW HWY 101 in Lincoln City. Seating is limited. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door.