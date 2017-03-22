Physician assistant joins Samaritan Toledo Clinic

Physician Assistant Peter Fox is now seeing patients at Samaritan Toledo Clinic. He provides the full spectrum of primary care for patients of all ages. Fox has clinical experience in both hospitals and clinics, and has worked in family medicine, internal medicine and cardiology.

He earned his undergraduate degree from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and received his medical education at University of Southern California.

On a personal note, Fox enjoys mountain biking, hiking, reading and spending time with his family. He volunteers his services at the Community Outreach Clinic in Corvallis, and provides sports physicals on a volunteer basis to students at Santiam Christian School. He regularly participates in health care missions to Mexico and Guatemala.

Fox has been with Samaritan since 1996, most recently serving patients of Samaritan Heart & Vascular Institute’s Heart Rhythm Center.

“Over the years, the opportunities for professional growth and to provide quality care in a variety of settings have worked together to make me a better health care provider,” Fox said. “I’m looking forward to this next season of my medical career.”

For more information, call Samaritan Toledo Clinic at 541-574-2730.