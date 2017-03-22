Head on crash victim Tracy Mason desperately needs our help…

Tracy Mason (right) is in very critical condition at a trauma unit after 6.5 hours of emergency surgery following a head on crash between Newport and Toledo. And she and her family really need the community’s help.

Tracy is a special needs school bus driver. She was on her way to work in Toledo early Monday morning on Highway 20 when four miles east of Newport a pickup swerved over into her lane and hit her vehicle head-on. The impact was horrendous. Her car came to rest off the road. Toledo Fire-Rescue and others had to cut her car out from around her just to get her out.

At the Corvallis Trauma Unit she underwent 6.5 hours of surgery to repair an artery in her left leg. She also suffered a compound fracture of her left leg, two broken wrists, right elbow, her nose and the bone above her eye. She also suffered a bruised brain.

Tracy is fighting for her life.

Meanwhile, her husband just had neck and back surgery and will be off work for an extended time. Tracy and her husband need our help.

Tracy’s friends have set up a Go Fund Me Account. Please donate. Click here.