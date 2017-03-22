Weather or Not: The Long Tunnel

Wednesday, Mar. 22nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Clearing, clouds, showers yesterday and overnight, warm temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 60F/49F/27mph/0.26”

Depoe Bay: 60F/47F/29mph/0.28”

Newport: 59F/46F/33mph/0.32”

Waldport: 58F/46F/34mph/0.47”

Yachats: 57F/48F/29mph/0.44”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’, broken @ 2,000’, overcast @ 4,000’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: SSW 13 mph/Altimeter: 29.86”

Forecast: If you’re looking for light at the end of the rain tunnel, it’s still beyond our visual range. Showers continue this morning, tapering off by noon, breezy and cooler with a high of 50F. A slight chance of showers tonight, low 40F. Rain developing again tomorrow, windy, and the mercury stalls in the low-50s. Outlook is for showers Friday and Saturday, rain Sunday, showers Monday, mostly cloudy and a chance of showers on Tuesday. The thermometer is expected to remain a little below seasonal as highs reach 50F and lows dip to 45F throughout the extended period.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps in the low-40s. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet and dry, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, expect areas of slush on the highways this morning and 30-35F, the snow level is below the passes at 4,000 feet, 1-3 inches of snow possible today. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSW 25-30 knots this morning with rough seas 9 feet at 8 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this evening. A Gale Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. A strong frontal storm system will push eastward towards the coast tomorrow. This will produce increasing south to southeasterly winds across local waters. Gale force winds of 40-45 knots appear increasingly likely, particularly beyond 10-20 miles offshore. There is more uncertainty in whether or not these stronger winds will push into the inner waters, but there is a possibility. Winds should peak Thursday afternoon and evening decreasing during the early morning hours on Friday. Seas should respond accordingly and climb well into the teens. Higher pressure will slowly build across the waters Friday and Saturday and bring quieter weather and decreasing seas. However, the next storm system may bring another round of higher winds and seas late in the weekend with more unsettled weather likely on tap for next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, sunbreaks, breezy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

03/22 Wed 08:10 AM 6.95 H

03/22 Wed 03:14 PM 1.30 L

03/22 Wed 10:04 PM 6.19 H

03/23 Thu 03:19 AM 3.83 L

In Short: Showers, windy, then continued wet and sometimes breezy.