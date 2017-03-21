Coalition to Defeat 21-177

CONTACT: Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177; (541) 351-8659

Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177 Applauds Lincoln County Commissioners for Opposing Measure 21-17; Rebuts 21-177 Misrepresentations

The Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177, a broad and diverse cross-section of Lincoln County residents and family businesses, thanks Lincoln County Commissioners Bill Hall, Doug Hunt and Terry Thompson for opposing Measure 21-177 and encouraging voters to get the facts about the Measure before they vote on May 17.

The fishing, farming, forestry and other interested parties represented in our Coalition oppose Measure 21-177 for the very reasons outlined by the County Commissioners at their meeting on Monday, March 20th. They pointed to the lack of critical definitions in the ordinance language and rightly stated that the unclear wording would lead to unintended consequences for the County.

Instead of recognizing the deep flaws contained within their ordinance filing, proponents of the Measure are crying foul when confronted with the fact that they have put forward a legally binding question to the voters that would cause unforeseen, but very real negative impacts on Lincoln County’s economy, ecology, and public safety. The County Commissioners are to be commended for deliberatively safeguarding the public interest. Meanwhile, the proponents’ accusations that the Commissioners are distorting the Measure are inherently irresponsible and a disservice to public dialogue on this issue.

The proponents’ recent press release seeking to rebut our elected officials’ encouragement of a NO Vote on Measure 21-177 underscores the fact that their assertions are based on conjecture rather than a firm legal or factual basis. Our Coalition would like to correct the record.

Proponents state that the term “aerial spraying” is clear, but the Measure’s definition of “Engage in aerial spraying of pesticides” defines it as “any aerial method.” You will not find the specific words “drone,” “airplane,” “helicopter,” or “aircraft” in the ordinance language. You will not find reference to any state, local or federal law or definition cited in the ordinance language. Because proponents failed, or refused, to adequately define “aerial spraying,” this ban would be open to broad legal and practical interpretation and, therefore, could be applied to a wide variety of industries and methods, including the application of hull paint to fishing vessels. Proponents can proclaim their preferred “aerial” definition ad nauseam, but it is the ordinance text that matters legally and that definition is absent in the question put to voters.

The County Commissioners are also right to voice concern over “direct action.” Proponents failed again to define this key term. What the Measure drafters have made very clear is that anyone would have the right to enforce this measure via “direct action” and that those individuals would be granted immunity from any civil or criminal actions they might take. The Cambridge English Dictionary defines “direct action” as “the use of strikes, violence, or protests as a way of trying to get what you want, instead of talking.” Rio Davidson’s recent claim that” direct action” would be limited to “filing complaints” does not hold water and directly contradicts his own words.

On a 3/20 appearance on KNPT’s HOTLINE, Rio Davidson, when asked about a concern by Sheriff Landers that this Measure would tie his hands in cases of criminal action, said, “he (the Sheriff) is right that if there was a non-violent action, that it (the Measure) does allow immunity.” http://www.knptam.com/home.cfm?dir_cat=79009 (3/20/17 – 45:57). However, because the Ordinance language openly defines “direct action” as “any activities or actions,” whether such actions are “violent” or “non-violent” is irrelevant to the Ordinance. Furthermore, whether someone is engaged in “direct action” protected by the Ordinance is left open to each individual’s interpretation. The County Commissioners were correct to raise concerns of vigilantism.

As with the ordinance itself, proponents have distorted the impact that this would have on families working in Lincoln County’s natural resource community. Through decades of experience, farmers, fishermen and foresters have learned how to keep our resources productive and sustainable while safeguarding public health. Their work supports local jobs and provides revenue for public services. Measure 21-177 would cripple the ability of hardworking families in Lincoln County to protect our public and private lands and resources from pests and invasive species. This extreme measure would outlaw one of the most effective and safest tools available to landowners and natural resource managers in fulfilling their commitment to efficient production, resource protection, and public safety.

We encourage you to follow the lead of the Lincoln County Commissioners. Learn the truth about the Measure and VOTE no on 21-177.

LEARN MORE AT: http://www.protectfamilyfarmsandforests.org/