Farewell Secret Garden Tour June 25th, Newport

Garden Tour in Newport scheduled for June 25

A perennial tradition enjoyed by green thumbs on the Central Coast will celebrate its final flourish on Sunday, June 25, when the farewell Samaritan House Secret Garden Tour features seven gardens in the Newport area.

Consistent with the event’s first 13 years, the afternoon will showcase a variety of landscapes and planting styles, inspiring both novices and experts alike. At a cost of $25, participants will tour the gardens from Noon to 5pm while they listen to live music at each location and pause to enjoy food and wine at select gardens.

One of the Garden Tour’s strengths has been showcasing diverse styles of gardening and this year is no exception. Guests will tour an adaptive garden suitable for handicap gardeners, see a straw bale vegetable garden that produces a bountiful yield in a small space, and enjoy terraced landscapes that make the most of the sloped environment common to the coast. Expect to see unique rock work, an assortment of garden art and fantastic views of the Yaquina Bay Bridge during the course of the day.

Tickets will be available starting May 1 at JC Thriftway Market in Newport, Toledo Feed and Seed, Bear Valley Nursery and Landscaping in Lincoln City, and at the Samaritan House office, located at 715 NW Bay Street in Newport. Those who wish to purchase the tickets with a credit card may do so online at brownpapertickets.com.

The Secret Garden Tour supports the mission of Samaritan House to shelter, educate and guide homeless families toward independent living. More information is available at samfamshelter.org or by calling 541-574-8898.