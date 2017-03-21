Oregon’s jobless rate fell to record low in February

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped a third of a percent in February – down to an even 4% compared to 4.3% in January. That’s the lowest jobless rate in the Beaver State since 1976.

Job growth was most pronounced in construction, health care, financial and information sectors. Job categories that lost workers were manufacturing, mining, logging and wholesale trade.

General faith in what passes at an accurate unemployment rate has diminished over the past few years as clear evidence shows that many baby boomers and millenials have found it difficult to find work and have tended to drop out of the job market. Their numbers are not included in the national estimates.