Toledo Walk/Run to “strike out” hunger…



Lace up for 5K/10K run/walk!

Registration is now open for the fifth annual Strike Out Hunger fun run organized by Toledo Food Share Pantry. It all takes place on April 8th starting 11am at Toledo’s Waterfront Park.

The entry fee for the 5K/10K run/walk is $25.00 that includes a cup of chowder, steamed oysters, grilled hot dogs or hamburgers, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Toledo Food Share Pantry will be hosting a post run event that is open to the public to come and enjoy live music by Son of Beaches. There will be clam chowder from Chowder Bowl, steamed oysters, grilled hot dogs or hamburgers, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Please come and join us to support Toledo’s Food Share Pantry silent auction to fight against hunger in our community. All proceeds goes directly into pantry’s operating fund.

To register, go to: www.eventbright.com and search “Strike Out Hunger”.

For further information about Toledo Food Share Pantry, please visit our website:

www.toledo foodpantry.org