Street in front of Newport Rec Center and new Aquatic Center CLOSED THURSDAY!

The City of Newport will be closing the street, and parking, in front of the Newport Recreation and Aquatic Center, on Thursday, March 23, beginning at 7:00 AM. The closure will end at 5:00 PM. The ADA spaces at the north end of this area will remain open.

The temporary closure is due to the installation of the sculpture, “Happiness Found,” in front of the Aquatic Center.

The community is invited to participate in the unveiling and dedication of the sculpture on Friday, March 24, at 5:30 PM. Newport Recreation and Aquatic Center, 225 Avery Street. A meet-and-greet the artist reception will follow.

Questions regarding the unveiling, dedication, and meet the artist reception should be directed to Peggy Hawker, City Recorder/Special Projects Director, at p.hawker@newportoregon.gov, or by telephone at 541.574.0613.