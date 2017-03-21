Early morning wreck on 20, four miles east of Newport

 Daily News
Mar 212017
 

Traffic crash on Hwy 20 east of Newport.
Reader photo


Preliminary reports indicate that a two vehicle crash has put a local coast resident into surgery at the Corvallis Trauma Center. The 6am accident occurred on Highway 20 about four miles east of Newport. The crash sent a Hyundai SUV off the road and over the side of an embankment. The female driver had to be cut out of her vehicle before being transported to Corvallis. No word on her condition. Driver of the other car was not injured, according to witness reports.

We’re awaiting a report from OSP.

