Weather or Not: Brighter Days

Tuesday, Mar. 21st – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain, moderate winds yesterday, showers overnight into this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/47F/15mph/0.59”

Depoe Bay: 52F/44F/19mph/0.53”

Newport: 52F/43F/29mph/0.69”

Waldport: 54F/46F/22mph/0.80”

Yachats: 56F/46F/24mph/0.73”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 3,600’, broken @ 4,300’ & 4,900’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SE 5 mph/Altimeter: 29.69”

Forecast: We’re receiving over 12 hours of light each day now as the time between sunrise and sunset continues to increase at the rate of about 3 minutes every 24 hours. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll be any drier. Long-term projections currently show varying amounts of precipitation extending out over the next 10 days. Today through tomorrow, we’ll be in a slot with heavier rain east and west of us, so the Central Coast can expect a showery pattern, possible thunderstorms, moderate winds, highs 50-55F and a low of 45F. Outlook is for rain Thursday and Friday, showers Saturday, rain Sunday and showers Monday. The mercury will be a bit below seasonal as highs reach 50F and lows dip to 45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, expect wet highways with spots of ice this morning and 30-35F, the snow level is above the passes at 6,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE 10-15 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 17 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this morning through this afternoon. A Gale Watch is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight. Weak high pressure builds over local waters tomorrow bringing quieter weather. A stronger front with solid gale force wind gusts of 40-45 knots is expected late Thursday. Seas should respond accordingly and climb well into the teens. Weak storm systems appear on tap for Friday through Sunday, but should have few impacts besides an occasional uptick in winds and seas. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

03/21 Tue 06:58 AM 6.96 H

03/21 Tue 02:10 PM 1.60 L

03/21 Tue 09:03 PM 5.81 H

03/22 Wed 02:06 AM 4.16 L

In Short: Showers, moderate winds, then wet and unsettled all week.