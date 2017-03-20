Lincoln County Commissioners urge a vote of “No” to proposed ban on aerial pesticides measure 21-177 – Those supporting 21-177 respond

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Wednesday voted unanimously to say “no” to a citizens petition (Measure 21-177) to ban aerial pesticide spraying on any private or state-owned timber in Lincoln County. The “no” vote is a political statement by the commission that urges county voters to do the same. The cost of the statement being placed in the county voter’s pamphlet for the May 16th election is being paid out of the pockets of the county commissioners themselves. No public money is involved.

Here is the statement from Lincoln County Commissioners Doug Hunt, Terry Thompson and Bill Hall:

As elected leaders of Lincoln County, we have a duty to look out for the people we represent. We acknowledge concerns within our community about the application of aerial pesticides and want to encourage deeper dialog within Lincoln County where we can arrive at common ground on protecting the public’s health. Measure 21-177 is not that approach. Unclear definitions will create unclear consequences for the county. Measure 21-177 fails to define key terms while defining others too broadly. The term “aerial” is undefined, meaning the measure may prohibit many applications and methods of use by a wide variety of local industries. The measure gives individuals the right of “direct action” to enforce this measure. That term is not defined. The measure defines corporations to include all government entities thereby restricting county practices. It allows direct intervention amounting to vigilantism. Under 21-177 individuals from anywhere in the county can use direct actions to enforce the measure and they are granted civil and criminal immunity for all actions taken, including destruction of private property. Local law enforcement’s hands would be tied in instances of criminal trespass or sabotage of private equipment. It will tie up county courts and expose us to numerous legal challenges. The measure is a direct challenge to the U.S. Constitution claiming that a county ordinance should supercede federal law. If adopted, the county will face a protracted battle to defend it the courts, the legal cost of which will trade off funds for county services. It will divert county funds thereby causing an increase in bureaucracy. Under 21-177 the county would be responsible for full and complete restitution of the ecosystem from any impacts from aerial spraying. The county does not have the resources to undertake such large scale habitat and waterway rehabilitation programs. Measure 21-177 is not the proper tool to protect Lincoln County. We encourage a “no” vote.

Meanwhile those pushing for the passage of Measure 21-177 say they couldn’t disagree more with the stated position of the county commissioners. Citizens for a Health County spokesman Rio Davidson said “The commissioners aren’t looking out for their residents, their children, wildlife and the quality of our watersheds on which everyone depends.”

Davidson said “there should be no confusion about what constitutes aerial spraying – it’s stated in state law, and it doesn’t apply to somebody standing on a ladder spray painting a boat that’s been lifted out of the water.” As for “citizen direct actions” to hold illegal sprayers accountable under 21-177, “that means filing complaints against violations of 21-177. It doesn’t provide for illegal trespassing on private property or taking the law into their own hands. It means taking legal direct action by our local county legal offices against those who violate the aerial pesticide ban as they would if any other county law was broken.” He added, “Any reference to vigilantism is aimed at trying to confuse and scare the voters. Again, the measure doesn’t support people taking the law into their own hands.”

As for the county being hit with a big clean-up bill for illegal spraying, Davidson says, “It’s the perpetrators who broke the law that will foot that bill. Not the taxpayers of Lincoln County. And any legal challenge that the measure may initially face is no different than any other peoples’ initiative throughout the history of our country. Losers can, and will sue. But that’s the price of democracy and to protect the public’s health and safety.”