Weather or Not: Rainy First Day of Spring

Monday, Mar. 20th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny yesterday, clouding up overnight, rain this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/32F/24mph/~0.01”

Depoe Bay: 54F/33F/19mph/0.01”

Newport: 54F/34F/22mph/0.07”

Waldport: 52F/35F/28mph/0.09”

Yachats: 56F/36F/22mph/0.07”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 6,000’, overcast @ 7,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 14 mph/Altimeter: 29.90”

Forecast: Commensurate with the beginning of Spring this morning, the predicted next round of rainy weather arrived. We can expect up to a quarter inch of the wet stuff today, east winds gusting around 20 mph and a high of 55F. Heavier rain comes in tonight, maybe a half inch, and a low of 50F. The steady rain turns to showers tomorrow, thunderstorms will be possible, breezy and the mercury climbs to 55F or a bit higher. Outlook is for showers Wednesday, mostly dry Thursday, rain again Friday, then showers and cool for the weekend with temps just below average.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 35-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, highways have spots of ice this morning and 30-35F, the snow level is above the passes at 6,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE 10-15 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight out past 10 miles from shore. A low-pressure system moving northward offshore will spread gusty S to SE winds to local waters this evening and tonight. A secondary system and front will then move into the Northeast Pacific and produce strengthening southerly winds tomorrow. Surface high pressure should bring quieter weather Wednesday and early Thursday before a stronger frontal storm system impacts the area late Thursday. Solid gale force winds and seas climbing well into the teens certainly appear possible late Thursday and early Friday based on the latest projections. Quieter weather then looks to return late Friday and Saturday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… Shoaling has been found at South Beach Marina in Newport from South Beach Marina Light 2 (LLNR 9635) in to the boat ramp. Depths five (5) feet shallower than the charted depth of ten (10) feet have been recorded.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 5-6 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/20 Mon 05:56 AM 7.16 H

03/20 Mon 01:01 PM 1.68 L

03/20 Mon 07:45 PM 5.65 H

03/21 Tue 12:48 AM 4.14 L

In Short: Rain, moderate winds, then wet and unsettled all week.