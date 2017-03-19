Oregon Coast Community College ‘Lincoln City’ Hosts Chamber “After Hours”

OCCC Noorth County Center hosts Lincoln City Chamber After-Hours Mixer March 23, 5:30pm

The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce after-hours mixer on Thursday, March 23, 5:30pm, will be held at Oregon Coast Community College’s North County Center in Lincoln City.

“This spring OCCC celebrates 30 years of service to Lincoln County,” said College President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge. “This is just one of a series of events we’ll be holding this year to celebrate the College’s service to the communities of Lincoln County, and the support the College has received from citizens, businesses and organizations over these three decades.”

The evening will provide chamber members and guests the chance to network and talk as they tour the North County Center, and guests will learn more about the College’s business programs, the Small Business Development Center and the new Digital Media & Marketing Studio, all of which are located within the Center. Dr. Alberto Flores, OCCC’s full-time business faculty, whose office is at the North County Center, will be on hand, as will Dave Price, Director of Small Business Development & Community Education and Lucinda Taylor, Director of Advancement, along with other College staff. Vivian’s Restaurant & Bill’s Barbecue of Lincoln City will cater the event.

OCCC’s North County Center is located at 3788 SE High School Drive in Lincoln City. For more information, call Oregon Coast Community College at 541-867-8501.