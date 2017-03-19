Free choral concert set for Wednesday, March 22

OCCC invites public to Chorus final performanceFree choral concert set for Wednesday, March 22

The Oregon Coast Community College Chorus class will present its final concert for the Winter term on Wednesday, March 22 at 12:10 in the Commons of the OCCC Central County Campus in South Beach.

Under the direction of OCCC Music Instructor Dr. Mary Lee Scoville, the class will present a variety of musical selections, including the Love theme From ‘Titanic’, arranged by Alan Billingsley; an arrangement of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” arranged by Jeff Funk; “You’re the One That I Want” from the Musical ‘Grease’, arranged by Billingsley; a Fifteenth Century ‘Villancico’, arranged by R.L. Goodale, and a medley: “Tribute to The Beatles: Love Is All You Need” arranged by Roger Emerson.

For more information, call Oregon Coast Community College at 541-867-8501. There is no admission fee and the public is cordially invited to attend.