“Kelp” yourself to Rogue Ale brews and sea science news!

Sea Science on Tap…March 21, 6pmRogue Ales at South Beach

The OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center presents Science on Tap at Rogue Brewery in Newport’s South Beach Art & Science – translating marine science into playful and accessible public art

A talk and art show by sculptor Rebecca Welti

HMSC’s Science on Tap is at Rogue Ale’s South Beach waterfront location, Brewer’s on the Bay, in the downstairs Board Room. Doors open at 5:15pm, and the presentation will begin at 6pm. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and early arrival is recommended. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from the regular menu. For more information call 541-867-0234.

More about “Art & Science – translating marine science into playful and accessible public art” Rebecca’s 40 years of woodcarving, most of those within a few feet of the high tide in SE Alaska, have given her an intimate and artistic understanding of the marine environment. Her art work now focuses on the elegant sculptural forms and fascinating science of plankton. She is interested in sharing with the public some of the wild and beautiful microscopic life that is often unseen, but vital to ocean health. She hopes to combine intriguing marine science with powerful and tactile visual art to demonstrate the importance of both. A plankton board game, collectible plankton action figures and public art are some of her current projects.