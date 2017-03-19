YACHATS LADIES CLUB 15TH ANNUAL SPRING BAZAAR – WHERE CREATIVITY AND LOVE OF COMMUNITY BLOOM

The Yachats Ladies Club’s 15th Annual Spring Bazaar will happen on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 & 26, and Saturday and Sunday, April 1 & 2, from 10-3 each day at the YLC Clubhouse, 286 W 3rd and Pontiac Streets in Yachats, Oregon. On both Saturdays only, lunch will be served from 11-2 and pie will be served all day. Admission is free to this family-friendly event.

Discover a huge variety of items including journals, spring decor, beautiful and sturdy tote bags, wall hangings, small quilts, cards, bookmarks, a large selection of aprons, afghans, knitted items from slippers to hats and scarves, vests, unusual beaded jewelry, Gifts-On-The-Go Gift baskets and much, much more. A wonderful array of Easter Baskets for children of multiple ages will be offered.Delicious edible goodies, including baked goods and candy, will be sold at the Bake Table.All craft items are made by club members.

PURCHASE A “Welcome Bag Tote” FOR A PERSON IN CRISIS AT MY SISTER’S PLACE

My Sisters’ Place is a safe haven for individuals escaping domestic violence. A special project of The Yachats Ladies Club is creating special “Welcome Bags” that include towel sets and toiletries for the adults at the shelter. For your kind donation of $25 a “Welcome Bag” will be delivered to My Sisters’ Place to welcome a person in crisis. Your donations will help in the continuing support of this important service. Also, 100% of the monies received go back into purchasing supplies to create more “Welcome Bags”. Tax deductible receipts for this purchase are available from the cashier. Members deliver the bags to the shelter office.

SUPPORT THE YACHATS LIBRARY’S SUMMER READING PROGRAM

For the third year the Yachats Ladies Club is supporting the Yachats Library Summer Reading Program by creating and offering for sale “Award Book Bags”. These are available for a donation of $15 and they will be delivered to the Library by club members.

JOIN US FOR A HOME MADE LUNCH WHILE YOU SHOP — FIRST CHANCE FOR LADIES CLUB PIE THIS YEAR

Lunch will be served on both Saturdays, March 25 and April 1, from 11-2. The menu for March 25 is Indian Tacos with a side of Spanish Rice. The menu for April 2 is Home made quiche with fresh fruit cup. Vegetarian and gluten free options will be available. Both meals include choice of beverage and cost is $8.

SCHOLARSHIP QUILT UNVEILED

The 2017 Scholarship raffle quilt, Star Brite, is a 60 inch, 8 pointed, Lone Star surrounded by smaller 9 inch matching stars. Each star point is a vibrant array of coordinating batik fabrics, bronzes, greens, blues and purples. Tickets for this beautiful quilt are $1 each. The drawing for the quilt happens during the Yachats Ladies Club’s Christmas Bazaar, Sunday, December 3, 2017.

For information about the bazaar or about becoming a member, please call Sandy Dunn, 541-547-3205.