Rep. Kurt Schrader Town Hall, next Saturday, Newport High

Oregon Coast U.S. Congressman Kurt Schrader will be holding a public Town Hall meeting next Saturday, March 25th, 3pm at Newport High School. Topics to be covered will likely be the highly controversial GOP sponsored American Health Care Act, threatened cuts to the Coast Guard, oceanographic research, Meals on Wheels, funds for affordable housing and many other cuts to the federal government so as to allow the expansion of the U.S. Military budget by over fifty billion dollars – not to mention giving a major tax cut to the country’s already wealthiest families according to more news organizations than you can shake a fist at.

