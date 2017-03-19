Weather or Not: Sunny Last Day of Winter

Sunday, Mar. 19th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain early, then dry, mixed skies yesterday, clear and cold overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/38F/23mph/0.37”

Depoe Bay: 50F/32F/26mph/0.13”

Newport: 48F/32F/21mph/0.32”

Waldport: 47F/35F/23mph/0.21”

Yachats: 46F/31F/20mph/0.25”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 8 mph/Altimeter: 30.25”

Forecast: After the coldest night since February 23rd, you’ll have to get up and at ‘em if you want a day in the sunshine for outdoor recreation or chores on the Honey Do list (tough choice, eh?). This last day of Winter will be one of its nicest and we’re going to dust off the sun icon. Along with the sunny skies, look for light winds and a high near 55F. Increasing clouds are expected tonight, low around 45F. Spring begins tomorrow and the rain returns, maybe a half inch, high again of 55F. Outlook is for little chance of a dry day the rest of the week as steady rain is interspersed with showery periods Tuesday through Saturday. The mercury will hover just below seasonal with highs of 50-55F and lows of 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways have spots of ice/frost, temp right at 30F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 35-40F. For the Cascades, highways are wet with areas of black ice this morning and 25-30F.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly bare pavement tonight but a chance of icy spots in the Cascades.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 10-20 knots this morning with seas 7 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight out past 10 miles from shore. A large surface trough with multiple low pressure centers settles near 130W Monday night. This will increase wind speeds, especially over the outer waters. Gale force wind gusts are possible late Tuesday. Forecast models show a frontal system moving through the waters Thursday night, which could produce gale force winds as well. Seas remain below 10 feet for the next several days, hovering in the 4-6 foot range through at least Tuesday. Seas building to 10 feet or slightly higher late Wednesday and again Thursday night. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, light wind, surf 6-7 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/19 Sun 11:58 AM 1.56 L

03/19 Sun 06:31 PM 5.79 H

03/19 Sun 11:41 PM 3.82 L

03/20 Mon 05:56 AM 7.16 H

In Short: Clear, warm, then wet and unsettled all week.