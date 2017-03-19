The Coast Guard assists in rescue of stranded hikers on King’s Mountain, Tillamook Co.



The Coast Guard rescued two hikers who were stranded on King’s Mountain in Oregon’s Tillamook Forest, Saturday.

A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the two hikers and a member of a ground search party, who were all impacted by exposure to the cold weather and dropped the subjects off at South Fork Forest Camp where Tillamook County police officers met them for further care.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Columbia River watchstanders received a request from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center requesting assistance in lifting the stranded hikers.

After beginning their hike at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the pair called 911, reportedly stating they were hypothermic and stuck on a ledge in 3 to 4-feet of snow with no overnight supplies.

A local ground party consisting of members from Tillamook County Sheriff’s office attempted to reach the hikers but were unable to due to the deep snow.