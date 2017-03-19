Benefit Concert for Newport Habitat for Humanity

Pacific Cost Wind Ensemble
Concert Band Program to Benefit Newport Habitat for Humanity

The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble will perform a benefit concert Sunday, March 26, at the First Presbyterian Church, Newport, beginning at 2 PM. The program will feature marches, medleys, show tunes, a Dixieland number, an overture or two and more. Plus something special: To highlight the closing of Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Baily Circus. the band will cover that most iconic of circus marches: “Entry of the Gladiators.” Can’t have a circus without this tune.

The band plays three scheduled concerts per season — Spring Concerts in Newport and Florence, the Seasonal Celebration concert in Yachats — plus less formal ones at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Waldport High School graduation, and Florentine Estates.

Besides playing concerts to entertain our communities, PCWE has two other main functions: benefiting local non-profits, such as Habitat for Humanity, and awarding scholarships to local student musicians. Details and applications for these scholarship are available on our website (Google Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble).

A donation of $10 per person is suggested, with steep discounts for families. Proceeds from this concert will be donated to Newport Habitat for Humanity. Non-perishable groceries will also be collected for Newport Food Panty.

