Lincoln City basketball, football and baseball coach arrested on charges of sex abuse of juveniles

On the evening of March 18, 2017, Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) was notified by several Lincoln City parents of possible sex abuse crimes involving juveniles in the Lincoln City area. The Lincoln County Major Crime Team was called out and based on information obtained on March 17, 2017, the suspect was identified as Tyler William Lopez, age 22, from Lincoln City. Lopez was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges: two counts of Display of Child/Sexual Conduct (B-Felony), one count of Sex Abuse First Degree (B-Felony), and four counts Sex Abuse Second Degree (C-Felony). It anticipated Lopez will be arraigned on these and possible additional charges in Lincoln County District Court on March 20th, 2017 at 1:15 PM.

Lopez is known throughout the Lincoln City area as a coach of youth basketball, football, and baseball. The Lincoln City Police is asking for any additional potential victims or witnesses who have not already spoken with investigators about these crimes to contact the Lincoln City Police at (541)994-3636. Please tell dispatchers you have information regarding case number 17-400.

This case remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Major Crime Team which is comprised of members of the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police, Oregon State Police, Toledo Police, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.